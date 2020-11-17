Leone Mae (Schumacher) Carlson passed into the Lord’s presence on November 15, 2020. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Hilltop Equine Therapy, 9435 N. Meridian Rd., Ardmore, OK 73401. Online condolences may be made by visiting Leone’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Leone was born at home in Minatare, Nebraska on October 31, 1925, to Leo Mathias and Ebba (Olsen) Schumacher. She attended Lake Minatare Grade School and graduated for Minatare High School in 1942. She attended Scottsbluff Junior College and Black Hills State College where she became a teacher upon graduation. Leone team-taught school with her Mother at Lake Minatare. In 1947, Leone married Howard Corr of Melbeta. To this union five children were born, Cheryl Lee, Danial Craig, Vicki Jo, Thomas Lee and Paula Mae.

Because Howard was a cattle buyer and auctioneer, the Corr’s moved many times in the states of Nebraska, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Colorado. Leone taught school in most of the places they lived. They divorced in 1973. Leone married Aldrew Carlson in 1985. She retired from teaching in 1992 and she and Al wintered in Weslaco, Texas every year for 16 years, where they had many friends, played cards, shuffleboard, and enjoyed retirement.

After Al’s passing in 2001, Leone kept busy in Weslaco and Scottsbluff playing cards several times a week, knitting, crocheting scrubbers, taking daily walks, and attending church. She was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary B.F.W. She loved spending time with family.

Survivors include her sons, Dan Corr of Ardmore, OK, and Tom (D’Ann) Corr of Gering; daughter, Paula (Terry) of Emmett, ID; 19 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death where her parents; sister; brothers, Ron and Don; husbands, Howard and Aldrew; and daughters, Cheryl Hesse, and Vicki Chitka.