LeRoy Francis Pieper, 92, Gering

LeRoy Francis Pieper, 92, of Gering, NE passed away November 28, 2019 at Heritage Estates in Gering, NE

Funeral services are Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering, NE. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Scottsbluff, NE.

Rosary will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church.

LeRoy Francis Pieper was born on November 23, 1927 to Hugo August and Clara Henrietta (Gerleve) Pieper. He graduated from Mitchell High School, Mitchell, NE.

LeRoy was born on the family farm in Mitchell Valley, NE and lived there 80 years before moving to Gering, NE in 2008. He was a senior in high school when his father died, and LeRoy took over the farming and care of his mom. He married Shirley Butcher and had three children. Later they were divorced and he married Audrey Bush.

LeRoy lived life to the fullest. He worked hard and played hard and was a big tease. Faith, family, friends, farming, traveling, happy hour, bowling, golfing and fishing were some of his loves. In his younger years he flew airplanes and rode motorcycles. And in later years he was always the Holey Board Champion.

LeRoy’s farm operation included sugar beets, dry edible beans, corn, alfalfa and cattle and sheep. He received several awards as a top sugar beet grower and for high tonnage on sugar beets. He served on the Mitchell Irrigation Ditch Board for 10 years, during that time all delivery systems were placed underground from the main canal to each farmer’s headgate, eliminating open ditches. He served for 20 years on the North Platte Natural Resources District Board and was appointed and served on the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission for 8 years and the Governor’s Water Policy Task Force for 3 years.



LeRoy was a trustee of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Mitchell, NE for 50 years and on the building committee of the new church. LeRoy also served on the St. Mary Hospital Board of Directors, was a lifetime member of the Elks and the Knights of Columbus. He was on the Mitchell Valley School board for 10 years during the consolidation of 4 schools into the building of Mitchell Valley grade school.

LeRoy received the 100 year Farm Family Award and was honored as Farm Family of the Year at the NE State Fair in 2010.

LeRoy is survived by his 3 children, Tim (Joan) Pieper of Torrington, WY; Diana (Nick) Ehrman of Houston, TX; and Sally (Gary) Ledbetter of Yankton, SD.; 10 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in LeRoy’s honor may be made to Heritage Estates in Gering, NE. or Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering, NE.