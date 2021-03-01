Leslie Duane Lewis, 75, Potter

Leslie Duane Lewis, age 75, of Potter, NE passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his home in Potter.

Duane was born July 16, 1945 in Scottsbluff, NE to Lyle and Dorothy (Sperry) Lewis. He attended a country school that was a few miles away from his home through the 8th grade. When he started High School he had to move to Harrison, NE to board at Hattie Thayer’s house with a lot of other country students and graduated with the Sioux County High School class of 1963. Following graduation, he went to Denver and attended the Parks School of Business.

He was united in marriage to Edna Serres on June 1, 1965 in Harrison, NE to this union two sons were born: Leslie and Lyle. They made their home in Scottsbluff, NE before moving to Alliance, NE.

He was employed at McSchoff & Associates in Scottsbluff, NE doing all the soil testing on all their jobs. As their business expanded, he moved to Alliance, NE to do the soil testing faster and it was easier to get the testing done. He and his brother Chuck started Triple L Construction while in Alliance and mostly poured concrete for years. He moved his family to Sidney, NE and went to work for WNCC as a maintenance personell until his position was dissolved. He later moved to Potter, NE and started Lewis Construction and did this for several years until he retired.

Duane is survived by his wife, Edna Lewis of Potter, NE; two sons: Les Lewis and wife Jody of Potter, NE and Lyle Lewis of Scottsbluff, NE; three grandchildren Tiffany and husband Thad Beyer, Cortney Lewis and Austin Lewis and a great-granddaughter Keziah; and many other relatives and friends.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents Lyle and Dorothy Lewis; two brothers: Arthur Lewis and Chuck Lewis.