Leta Mae Bauer, born July 7, 1947, in Limon, Colorado to Ed and Scharlotte Goodrow, went to be with our Lord, February 8, 2020, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Cremation has taken place at Bridgman Funeral Home. Memorial services and luncheon will be held at Calvary Memorial Church in Gering on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the Panhandle Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com . Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Leta graduated from Agate High School in Agate, Colorado. Leta enjoyed family genealogy research, bingo, going to the auctions, and her lifelong companion Shortbread. Leta was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Leta is survived by her sister, Tina Herman of Scottsbluff; her children, Kimberly Russell and Fred of Denver, Colorado, and James Townsdin and Cynthia of Gering; niece, Debbie Godboldt of Scottsbluff; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Leta was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Clayton Hartman; and brothers, Billy and Jimmy Goodrow.