Lillace R. Brott, 80, of Chappell passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, September 8, 2020 at the Sidney Regional Medical Center- Extended Care.

Funeral Services are pending and will be posted when available.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Chappell is serving the Brott family.

Memorials can be made to the Zion Lutheran Church or Chappell Volunteer Fire Department (c/o Steve Brott PO Box 594, Chappell, NE 69129).