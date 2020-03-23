Linda Lee Furrey, 72, Scottsbluff

A memorial service for Linda Lee Furrey, age 72, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, who died March 20, 2020 at Monument Care & Rehabilitation will be held Friday, March 27, 2020 at 2pm at Sunset Memorial Park.

Linda was born June 19, 1947, at Klamath Falls, Oregon, to Clair Westlake and Helen Mae (Gustin) FaMar, and received her early education in the Klamath Falls schools. She married John L. Furrey on September 30, 1967 at Reno, Nevada, and they made their home in the Panhandle. She was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary and the Baptist Church.

She received the Honesty Award from Regional West, where she worked for 17 years. Linda enjoyed fishing, crocheting, bowling, dancing, walking, and spending time with her family. In her later years, she was particularly fond of watching movies on the Hallmark channel.

Survivors include her son, Michael Furrey; daughters, Sara Rangel and Carol (Joe) McConnell; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, both parents, both sisters, and infant son, John Jr.

Memorials may be sent to Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel, and they will be forwarded on to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com