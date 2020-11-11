Linda Marie (Harding) Daggett, 67, Scottsbluff

Linda Marie (Harding) Daggett was born in the hospital at Holyoke, Colorado on April 2, 1953 to Robert James and Nellie Marie (Hink/Hughes) Harding. She passed away on November 8, 2020 at the age of 67 at the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Colorado. Her Celebration of Life service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at WestWay Christian Church in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be made by viewing Linda’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com <http://www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com/>. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff are entrusted with arrangements.

Linda grew up and spent her early days in the farming community north of Eckley, Colorado. At that time, Linda’s family attended the Nazarene Church in Wray, Colorado. Linda started her first school days in Haxtun, Colorado, 1959 – 1962. During these years, Linda’s family attended the Nazarene Church in Holyoke, Colorado. Rev. May, the preacher, from the Holyoke Church of the Nazarene dedicated Linda along with her three siblings to the Lord on the same day. Then her Dad started working for a different farmer and they moved 16 miles north of Eckley, where Linda attended a country school, Red Willow, which was located north of Yuma, Colorado. Linda went to school at Red Willow part of her fourth grade to fifth grade and then was required to go to Yuma, to school for her sixth and part of 7th grade. At this time, the family attended the Buffalo Grass Church which was located in the country. In 1966, the family moved again this time, fourteen miles of north of Holyoke, Colorado and one and half miles west of highway 385. Linda attended the schools in Julesburg, Colorado going the rest of her 7th grade through her senior year and graduated from Julesburg High School in 1971. While on this farm, Linda and her siblings were actively involved in 4’H and music lessons. Linda learned to sew, knit and cook in 4-H. Church activities were centered in the Holyoke Church of the Nazarene. After graduating from high school, Linda attended the Mid America Nazarene College in Olathe, Kansas.

Linda married Rick Tyndal from Holyoke on March 20, 1973 at the First Baptist Church in Holyoke, Colorado. Linda has two children, Kirk Tyndal born in Colorado Springs, Colorado on November 22, 1973 and Dana Tyndal born in Lawton, Oklahoma on February 9, 1978. Linda loved her two children, Kirk and Dana dearly and talked of them often. She loved to celebrate birthdays with them, and loved decorating, and celebrating the holidays with them too. Linda loved to be around and spend time with her family. Linda worked as a nurses aide for a time at the Renotta Nursing Home in Wray, Colorado.

Linda went to the Nebraska Western College in Scottsbluff, Nebraska through the Practical Nursing Program and got her LPN License and graduated from this school on August 25, 1987. She was very proud to get this accomplishment. It was always a dream for her, to become a nurse, and help other people. At this time she, was a single mother trying to raise her two children, Kirk and Dana by herself. Her family attended her graduation and were excited to celebrate her accomplishment with her. Over the years with Linda’s health conditions made it hard for her to work as an LPN, and she had to quit this job.

On October 24, 1997, Linda married Bob Daggett. They lived in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. On June, 12, 1998, Tiesha LeAnn was born to Dana. Linda was very excited to be a grandmother and loved her her granddaughter dearly and talked of her often. She loved spending time with her.

Linda worked for the Foster Grandparent Program for five years at the Lincoln Elementary School in Gering, Nebraska. She really enjoyed this job working with the young kids and talked about it often. Linda and Bob always loved to go out for a coke and visit with friends.

In January 2020, Linda had gotten out of the hospital and needed some extra help with taking her medication, making appointments, keeping up with household chores and other things. Things were getting harder for Linda. Bob had called Dana and asked her to come help care for her Mom. Dana came to be there for her Mom and help Bob with Linda. Dana was an answer to prayers for both Bob and Linda. Linda’s last months on this earth were spent in and out of the hospital emergency rooms. Life was getting harder for her. Linda was a faithful Christian Wife to her husband Bob Daggett and loved the Lord with all her heart. God called her home where there is no more pain or suffering.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Robert James and Nellie Marie Harding.

Linda is survived by her husband, Bob Daggett from Scottsbluff, Nebraska, her son, Kirk Tyndal from Kansas City, Missouri, her daughter, Dana Pickings from Scottsbluff, Nebraska, her granddaughter, Tiesha Pickings from Cullen, Louisiana, her sister, Glenda Smith and husband, LaVoine Smith from Burlington, Colorado, her sister, Sandra Bazan and husband, Juan Bazan from Venango, Nebraska, and her brother, Robert Dale Harding and his wife, Naomi Harding from Wray, Colorado along with many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.