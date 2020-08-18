Linda Sue (Daniel) Onstott, 72, Harrisburg

Linda Sue (Daniel) Onstott, 72, of Harrisburg, Nebraska, passed away on 15 August 2020 from health complications at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She was born to parents Eulus Eugene Daniel and Carol Arlene (Rockwood) Daniel, on 11/04/1947 in Buffalo, New York. Although moving around the country multiple times in her youth, she attended Scottsbluff High School in Scottsbluff NE.

Duayne D Onstott and Linda S Daniel were united in marriage on 10/24/1965 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Together they raised 3 children: David, Melissa, Michael. Linda worked many jobs throughout her life, from waitress to bus driver, secretary to mom. She dedicated the majority of her life to being a homemaker for her husband and children. Even after her youngest son left home after high school, she continued to make a home for her husband and their “fur babies”.

Linda is survived by her husband Duayne, son David (Paula) Onstott of Minatare NE, daughter Melissa (Rob) Jones of Siloam Springs AR, son Michael (Jennifer) Onstott of Gering NE,, sister Sandy (Irwin) Onstott, sister Cindy (James) Pickney, sister Valerie (Wayne) Terry, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and great grandchildren..

She was preceded in death by both parents and a granddaughter.

The family has entrusted Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with the arrangements for cremation.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for 8/20/2020 11am at Northfield Church in Gering, with a lunch for family and friends directly afterwards. Pastor Kiley Callaway will officiate the ceremony.

A Celebration of Life will follow at the family home in Harrisburg at 4pm