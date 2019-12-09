Linda Sue (Weinmeister) Kehn, 71, Gering

Linda Sue (Weinmeister) Kehn, 71 of Gering, Nebraska passed away December 5, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center.

Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:30 am at Grace Chapel with Pastor Bruce Peterson officiating. Interment will be at West Lawn Cemetery. Family suggests wearing your favorite color attire. At her request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Grace Chapel or Western Nebraska Arts Center. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com. Gering Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Linda was born June 7, 1948 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Henry Weinmeister, Sr and Mary (Foos) Weinmeister. She attended Scottsbluff schools and graduated in 1966. She was twice named Who’s Who among students of American Junior Colleges and graduated from WNCC 2008. Linda worked at the Veterans Service Offices, Nebraska Department of Labor and Department of Health and Human Services.

She married Gerald “John” Kehn on September 27, 1969 and made their home in Gering.

She was a bookkeeper for her husband and church secretary. She helped organize and participated with High Plains Development for young career personnel.

Linda enjoyed reading, walking, listening to good contemporary music, helping others be the best they can be, playing basketball and volleyball.

Linda loved learning new things, mentioning others and living God’s way of life as best as she could.

She is survived by her husband John; children Aaron (Beth) J Kehn, Nicole (Nick) Liebentritt and Nathan (Jenn) Kehn; 8 grandchildren; brothers Harold, Wayne, Donald and Robert Weinmeister; sisters Vera Heidingsfelder, Dorothe Fox, Wilma Bott and Rose Hullinger and numerous nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Henry and Paul Weinmeister and sisters Evelyn Weinmeister and Kathryn Ray.