Lindsay Renee Lookabill (Snyder), rural Minatare

Lindsay Renee Lookabill (Snyder) passed away May 10, 2020 as a result of a motor vehicle accident. She was born on May 9, 1984 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Paul W. and Sandra Renee (Sweenie) Snyder. She attended Scottsbluff Public Schools, graduating in 2002. She attended Nebraska Wesleyan University and graduated with Highest Distinction in 2006. She attended the University of Nebraska College of Law and graduated with a Juris Doctor degree in 2009. After graduation from Law school Lindsay joined her father’s law firm in 2009. In 2017 she became a partner In the Douglas, Kelly, Ostdiek, Snyder, Ossian, Vogl & Lookabill, P.C. law firm and remained there until her death. She was a zealous advocate for her clients and took particular interest in representing children and serving as their Guardian Ad Litem. She loved helping families in adoption proceedings.

On January 11, 2020 she married her best friend, Will Lookabill. They made their home on the farm north of Minatare Nebraska. She became actively involved in helping out with the cattle operation by bottle feeding and caring for baby calves that had lost their mothers.

She served her community in many ways including serving on the boards of CASA of Scotts Bluff County and the Golden Halo Foundation. She served on the Twin City Development Association, Inc. Board of Directors as a member, and more recently as its President. She was an active member of the Nebraska State Bar Association.

Lindsay loved being in nature and on the farm and ranch. Through her photography, she was able to share that love and vision with the world on several social media platforms, where she developed a healthy following for her photography. You would often see her furry friend, Remy, her German shepherd and constant companion, in her photos.

Lindsay Is survived by her Husband, Will Lookabill, her mother Sandra Munger, her father, Paul W. Snyder (Dallas), her sister Carrie Renee Snyder, her brother , Paul Warren Snyder (Kaori), sister-in-law, Sara Horwath (Mike), mother and father–in-law, Mick and Cheri Lookabill , grandmother-in-law, Helen Steinmark, step brothers Ryan (Katlyn) and Trevor (Leah) Massey and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and her dog, Remy.

In honor of Lindsay’s dedication to children who were the victims of neglect and abuse, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to CASA of Scotts Bluff County, 615 South Beltline Hwy W., Suite 17, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 69361 (www.casaofscbcounty.com).

As her last and greatest gift, Lindsay donated her organs and tissue so that others could be saved. Cremation has taken place. A private service will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com