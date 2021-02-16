Lois Lorraine Schanaman, 72, Scottsbluff

Lois Lorraine Schanaman, 72, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska died Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado. Visitation will be held Friday, February 19 from 3-4 p.m. with a Celebration Of Life Service to follow at 4 p.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Home with Pastor Ben Poole officiating. A memorial has been established to Festival of Hope. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Lois was born July 31, 1948 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Frank and Etta (Bridge) Hoppe. She was one of 13 children raised in Scotts Bluff County. Lois attended school at Hill Crest. She married Larry Hill and to this union two sons, Calvin and Larry were born.

On May 15th, 1970, she married Edward H. Schanaman. They made their home in Gering, Nebraska. To this union, they completed their family with five children: Janelle, Jeff, Sandra, Valerie and Ashley.

Lois was a member of the Eagles and American Legion. She enjoyed her evenings playing Bingo with her friends and family, watching game shows and completing crossword puzzles. Lois’s true gift came from the time, effort, and enjoyment she put into raising each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with them at home and watching them in their activities and athletics. She was their biggest fan.

Lois’ survivors include: her husband of 50 years, Edward; children Calvin (Peggy) Hill, Larry (Brandi) Hill, Janelle (Jose) De Los Santos, Jeff (Michelle) Schanaman, Sandra (Curt) Boyer, Valerie Rivas, and Ashley Schanaman; siblings, John Hoppe, Loretta Medina, Susan (Larry) Hunt, Vicki (Tony) Hrasky and Peggy (Virgil) Myers; grandchildren, Paula (Jared) Anderson, Terry Hill, Sydney (Nick) Jenkins, Alissa, Kensie, Corey, Chastin, Hayden and Cooper Hill, Sierra, Toby, and Joel De Los Santos, Kourtney, Riley, Abby and Kirby Schanaman, Shelby Schanaman, Dacia, Chelsea and Cameron Boyer, Ethan Rivas, Kyliegh Schanaman and Peyton Weaver; numerous great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, five sisters, grandson Tommy Hill, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.