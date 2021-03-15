Lowell Chadwick, 85, Oshkosh

Lowell Chadwick, 85, of Oshkosh passed away Friday evening, March 12, 2021 at Great Plains Medical Center in North Platte, Nebraska.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Oshkosh Community Wesleyan Church with Pastor Bruce Neal officiating. Burial with military honors provided by the United States Navy will follow in the Ash Hollow Cemetery near Lewellen.

Visitation will be held Thursday afternoon 1:00 pm. to 6:00 p.m. at the Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home in Oshkosh.

Memorials in Lowell’s name can be made to the family for later designation (c/o Marlene Chadwick PO Box 74, Oshkosh, NE 69154).

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Chadwick family.

A full obituary will be posted when available.