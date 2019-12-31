Lucille Irene Green, 92

On December 29, 2019, Lucille Irene Green passed away at the age of 92. A private family funeral service is scheduled and there will be no visitation. Interment will take place at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Lucille’s honor be made in care of Regional West Hospice or Calvary Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made by viewing Lucille’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

She was born in 1927 to Henry and Amy Libsack of Bayard, Nebraska. She married Milton Green and together they had three sons, Kenneth, Greg, and Jerry.

During Milton’s time as a student at the Veterinary School of Colorado State University, his military service, and his busy veterinary clinic in Mitchell, Nebraska, Lucille kept the home fires burning, although that phrase doesn’t begin to pay homage to her talents as a wife, mother and homemaker.

She adored her husband and sons and loved teasing – and being teased by- the four of them. Family was always important to her and she loved staying in touch with close as well as extended family members. She was “Nan” to her grandchildren, and she made sure they were spoiled to the max with sweets, toys, and cool clothes.

Lucille was creative and stylish and the ultimate hostess. Floral arrangements and lovely gardens were her passion. Anyone who ate at her table was dazzled by beautiful centerpieces she crafted herself to complement her seasonal table settings. Guests were always delighted by the assortment of delectable foods that came from her kitchen – she was forever on the hunt for the next perfect recipe. She was also known for her personal sense of style – what a beautiful lady she was.

She and Milton enjoyed traveling and before his death in 1991, they had visited several places around the world. One special trip was taking their mothers to see the Statue of Liberty after its renovation in the 1980s – both mothers had entered the United States as young children through Ellis Island, and it was a moving experience for these two women to return to this special place.

Lucille is survived by sons Ken (Trish), Greg (Lee Ann), and Jerry (Tory) and grandchildren Nate (Amy) Green, Abby (Adam) Benton, Libby (Dave) Murphy, and Beau (Clara) Green and great grandchildren Cooper, Madison, and Jackson Green, Blake and Max Benton, Van and Tatum Murphy, and Rowan and Natalie Green.

She was preceded in death by Milton, her parents, and brothers Gerald and Bobby Libsack.