Lupe R. Hernandez, 66, Minatare

Lupe R Hernandez, 66 of Minatare, Nebraska died expectantly but peacefully at 3:31 PM, November 13,2020 at Regional West Medical Center, losing the battle to the coronavirus. Funeral Services with be held Thursday, November 19, at Christ the King in Gering, Ne at 10:00 am, burial will follow at East Lawn in Minatare, Ne. Family suggest wearing blue/silver or Dallas Cowboy attire in honor of Lupe.

Lupe was born on April 20, 1954 in Belton, Texas to Patrick Ramirez and Olivia Cortez. She was born and raise in Texas. She married Ray Hernandez of Levelland ,TX on October 8,1970 in Boise City, Oklahoma. They move from Texas to Nebraska where they made their home, they lived in many areas in the western part of Nebraska from Bridgeport to Bayard before settling in Minatare where the purchase their first home.

Lupe was a hard-working person. She was a cook at two former local restaurant in Minatare for several years, she was a former dietary cook at Northfield Villa and also a dietary cook at The Village for several years up to her retirement. Lupe loved planting her flowers, fishing, watching football and baseball, she was a hard-core Dallas cowboy fan, Texas Longhorn fan and of course a Colorado Rockies fan but most of all those who knew her knew she was known for her shopping not always for herself but for others and she loved her large collection of frogs but most of all she loved her family.

Lupe was a devoted wife and just recently celebrated her 50th anniversary to her loving husband who will greatly miss her. She Is survived by her husband Ray Hernandez of Minatare, her son Raymond Hernandez of Scottsbluff, daughter Ramona Lenhart of Gering and daughter Rebecca Hernandez of Scottsbluff. She was also a loving caring grandmother and great grandmother, she was very proud grandmother to Derek(Emily) and their 4 children of Colorado Springs, Co, Great grandson Jayden Navarro Garcia of Thorton, Co, Dietrich(Jasmine) and their daughter of Henderson, NV, Olivia Bivens (Andrew)of Scottsbluff, NE, Riley Lenhart (Alyssa) and their son of Terrytown, Ne, Alena Bivens and her son of Lincoln, Nebraska and Abby Lenhart of Omaha Ne. She is also survive by stepmother and mother-in-law and her siblings and in laws and numerous nephews and nieces and friends she treated as family. All will her greatly miss her.

Lupe was proceed by her father Patrick Ramirez and her mother Olivia Cortez, Brother Patrick Ramirez Jr and her loving son Roy Ray Hernandez and Her beautiful granddaughter Desirea Marie Garcia. She’s was also proceeding by her brother Cecelio Ramirez, father-in-law Jesse C Hernandez, Sister-in-law Juanita Hernandez, Brother-in-law Jesse Hernandez and nephew Mikey Sanchez.