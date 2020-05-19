Longtime Gering & Scottsbluff resident Lydia M. Cahoy passed away May 17, 2020. Lydia and her husband, Ben moved to Scottsbluff in 1946 following Ben’s military service. They had been high school sweethearts and grew up near her birthplace, Herrick, South Dakota. Born on June 18, 1916, Lydia was the youngest of the four daughters born to Elizabeth (Frank) and Jacob Fuhrman.

Lydia believed education is a life-long project, not just in her chosen vocation, nursing, but in all things. She became a registered nurse in 1936 and received her B.S. in nursing from Duchesne College in Omaha. Lydia taught nursing at hospitals in Grand Island, Nebraska and Waukegan, Illinois. Upon moving to Scottsbluff, she joined the faculty of Western Nebraska Methodist Church School of Nursing. In 1970, she organized the Licensed Practical Nurse program at West Nebraska Community College and served as its first director. She was twice appointed to the Nebraska State Board of Nursing and was active in professional nursing organizations, holding offices and committee assignments.

Lydia’s faith was a vital part of her life. She studied the history of the liturgy and music of the Catholic Church and was active in Catholic Daughter of the Americas and the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women.

She had a passion for wild flowers and birds and shared it with her family. Ben and Lydia could often be seen bicycling near the Scottsbluff Monument, enjoying native habitats while gathering discarded aluminum cans for recycling. After their retirement, they spent time traveling and bicycling in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. They enjoyed many winters in California.

Ben and Lydia placed a high value in nurturing relationships with friends and family. Family history intrigued Lydia. She did extensive genealogical research. One search culminated in a reunion in her hometown with her maternal grandmother’s family, the Fehrs. In 1993, Ben and Lydia moved to The Residency in Scottsbluff, where Lydia completed hundreds if not thousands of cross word puzzles and spent many happy hours playing bridge.

Lydia was preceded in death by her husband, Ben; son, Robert; her parents; sister, Frieda Hieb, Edna Sieh, and Alma Hieb. She is survived by son, William and his wife Doris of Washington, and his son Justin; granddaughter, Katie, her husband Shane Heier, and great-grandson, Hudson of Washington; grandson, Casey and his wife, Debbie, and great-grandchildren, Catalina and Caspian of Ohio; daughter-in-law Mary Cahoy of Washington; and Lydia’s cherished extended family.

A graveside committal service will be at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering, Nebraska at 2:00pm on Friday, May 22, officiated by Father Mike McDonald. Memorials may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church or The Residency Foundation, and online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com