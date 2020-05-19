Magdalena “Maggie” Poullos, 87, passed away at Regional West Medical Center on Saturday May 16, 2020. A visitation will be held at Gering Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, May 20th from 4-7pm with a Trisagion service at 7pm with Andrew Newman officiating. A funeral service will be Thursday, May 21st at 10am At Gering Memorial Chapel with burial at West Lawn cemetery to follow. In accordance with the guidelines from the state, please practice social distancing of six feet if you plan to attend services, and it is recommended face masks be worn. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com

Maggie was born on January 7, 1933 in Gargaliani, Greece the daughter of Domna and Takis Vlahoulis. She was raised in Greece and it was there that she met the love of her life Tom Poullos. Tom and Maggie were married on May 6, 1958. After their marriage, the pair immigrated to the United States where they raised their family of 3 daughters: Ellen, Georgia, and Dora. Maggie enjoyed a full life after coming to the United States. She raised a beautiful family and took on a love of gardening until ill health forced her to stop. She was known for her sassiness and goodhearted sense of humor. She enjoyed a good trip to the casino with her family and friends in her later years.

In 2006, Maggie was put on dialysis where she made many other cherished friends that became like family. Dialysis was a new challenge, but as everything else in her life, Maggie handled it with grace, dignity, and strength. She made a point to never miss a day of her treatments as much as possible.

Maggie survived many hardships in life. She struggled with her health in later years, but always pulled through because of her strong will to live and thrive. The hardest thing she endured in her life was the loss of her daughter Ellen, but she continued forth for the rest of her family.

In her later years, Maggie was forever grateful to have been cared for by the people who she once cared for: Her daughters, Georgia & Dora, and granddaughter, Stacy. Maggie was also grateful for her faithful companion, her beloved dog, Sancho, who never left her side.

Maggie’s family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dawn, Kris, Kim, Holly, Megan, Kathy and Sara and Dr. Eric Wiebe for their years of love, care, and compassion during Maggie’s journey at Davita. A sincere thank you also goes out to the Tri-City Roadrunner staff and drivers for the many times they assisted Maggie on her way to treatments or home from trips to the hospital after hours.

Maggie is lovingly survived by her daughter Georgia (Norman) Ring of Minatare, daughter Dora Poullos of Gering, the “love of her life and best friend”, granddaughter Stacy Ring of Gering, nephew John (Kathy) Treantos of Omaha, NE, sisters Effie and Martha of Gargaliani, Greece, many other nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Maggie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Tom, daughter Ellen and brother Laki. The loss of Maggie for her family and those who loved her is without words. Until we meet again, we love you and you will always be remembered in our hearts. Memorials may be made to the family.