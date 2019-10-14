Marcella “Jean” Muhr, 93

Marcella “Jean” Muhr , age 93 of Heritage Estates, Gering, NE went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Gering Memorial Chapel, Gering, NE with her grandson Matthew Fanning officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, October 18, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. Memorials will be decided by the family at a later time. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

She was born on July 12, 1926 in a sod house at Lisco, NE to Clive and Anna Pearl “Rutten” Shryer. She was one of six children.

She was part of nurses training during World War II. She was a great cook-everything was made from scratch. She enjoyed writing letters and sending cards for special occasions. Her mind was as sharp as a tack to the very end. She spent a lifetime helping people especially her family. She loved her children and grandchildren immensely. She had a great sense of humor. Her love for God was known by many. She loved to talk about Jesus and the Bible and would use a magnifying glass while reading scripture. She attended church and enjoyed bible study groups.

Jean married Carl Muhr Feb 15, 1948. From this union was born five children. Lee (Loretta) Muhr of Gering, NE; Gwen (James) Hargrave of LaVista, NE; James Muhr of Harrisburg, NE; Carla (David) Fanning, Bayard, NE and Ann (Dan) Twombly of Bayard, NE. 15 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. She is also survived by brother Lonnie Shryer of Granada Hills, CA and sister Merna Hatcher of Gering, NE.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, parents Clive and Anna Pearl Shryer, brothers Ken Shryer and Vern Shryer, sister Mary Middleton.