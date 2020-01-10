Marcia Modena, 69, Gering

Marcia Modena, 69 of Gering, Nebraska passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

Her memorial graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1 pm at West Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch officiating. At her request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Memorials may be given to the Gering Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com. Gering Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Marcia was born on June 20, 1950 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Ralph and Mary (Rothenburger) Lowry. She received her education in Mitchell public schools and graduated from Mitchell High School.

She married Don Modena on October 15, 1972 in Gering, Nebraska where they made their home.

Marcia was a member of the Gering Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and enjoyed being a part of the auxiliary for 30 + years. She enjoyed crafting, knitting, sewing, beadwork, painting and ceramics. She loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed time fishing with her family. She was a collector of bears of all kinds.

Marcia is survived by her husband Don; son Tom (Danielle) Modena; granddaughter Kassie Modena; sisters Louise Bauer, Brenda (David) Coen and Dianna (John) Frey; brothers Ron Guthrie and Don (Susie) Guthrie and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Debbie Seckinger, aunt Darlene Rohde, in laws Ernie June) Modena, stepfather Garvin Guthrie and uncles Larry Rothenburger andRobert Rothenburger.