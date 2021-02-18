Margaret Ann “Meg” Pieper, 93, San Bernadino, California

Margaret Ann “Meg” Pieper, 93, of San Bernardino, California, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, at her home in San Bernardino. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 19, 2021, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Father Gerald Harr officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. A rosary will be prayed before the Mass at 9:30 a.m., Friday. Services will be livestreamed on St. Agnes Catholic Church Facebook page. Memorials may be made to Knights of Columbus Forth Degree, Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Margaret Ann was born February 8, 1927, in Sioux County, Nebraska the oldest child of Theodore B. and Rose Clara (Schaefer) Pieper. The family moved several times before moving to the Sunflower area where Meg attended school and graduated in 1944 as Valedictorian. Meg attended St. Mary’s College in Omaha for two years then transferred to Chadron State College. She earned her Bachelor’s degree from Chadron in 1948. Later she earned her Master’s degree from the University of Colorado in Boulder. She was a business education major.

Meg taught in Ogallala High School two years, then returned to Scottsbluff to teach at Scottsbluff High School and Scottsbluff Junior College. In 1959, she moved to San Bernardino, California, where she taught business classes until her retirement.

She is survived by her brothers, Don (LaVonne) and Ted (Grace) Pieper all of Mitchell; sister, Sister Beatrice Pieper of the Holy Cross Order, located at Notre Dame in Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Harold and his wife Mary Ann of Gering.