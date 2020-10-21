Margaret “Peg” Lois Fowler, 82, Gering

Margaret “Peg” Lois Fowler, 82, of Gering, passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 13, 2020 in the company of her children. Cremation has taken place and her services will be announced and held sometime in 2021. Online condolences may be made by viewing Peg’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff are entrusted with arrangements.

Margaret Lois Fowler, known to most as “Peg, was a true iconoclast. She saw the world in her own way and showed scant interest in the expectations of others as to who or how she should be. As she forged her unique path through life, she was by turns a caver, hippie, devoted mother, professional educator, traveler, writer, and award-winning artist. She loved the outdoors and felt a true affinity for the lands of the American West, often expressed through her prolific artwork. Everywhere she went, she accumulated devoted admirers, friends, and fans.

She is survived by her younger sister Susan Fowler, younger brother Frank Fowler, daughter Kelley Hagenbuch, son and daughter-in-law George “Gus” and Ann Nasses, granddaughter Sadie Nasses, and grandsons Cyrus Aluni, Dio Aluni, and Andre Nasses.

Peg was preceded by her parents Elsie and Harry and beloved dogs Bruno, Bubba, and Dolly.