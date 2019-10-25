Maria T. Livermont, 69, Scottsbluff

Funeral services for Maria T. Livermont, age 69 of Scottsbluff, who died October 23, 2019, at Regional West Medical Center, will be held Saturday, October 26, at 10:00 am at Bluffview Church of Christ, with Minister Jerry Smith officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery. A memorial has been established to the family for designation at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

She was born August 1, 1950, at Edinburg, Texas, to Flavio Ozuna, Sr. and Francis Sanchez. The Family moved in the early 1960’s to Scottsbluff. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1970. Maria attended Nebraska Western College.

Maria married William Livermont on December 28, 1974 in Scottsbluff and made their home in Scottsbluff where they raised three beautiful daughters and son.

She was a member of the Church of Christ and taught Sunday School for many years.

Maria enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, canning and hospitality.

She is survived by her husband Bill; daughter Alaina (Kenneth) Frase and Erik and Michael; daughter Kimberly (Santiago) Alaniz and Lilianna and Camdon; daughter JoAnn (Saidou) Camara and Abdoulie and son Manny Livermont; siblings Flavio, Jr. and kids Iris and Flavio, III, Ellen (Steve) Benzel, Elma (Rudy) Guerrero and son Jesus, Gloria (Homero) Torres, Sr and son Homero, Jr, Dora Camacho, Fred Ozuna and kids Amber and Austin, and Ruben Ozuna.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Joe and a niece Trisha.