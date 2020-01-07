Marian L. McDowall, 89, Kimball

Marian L. McDowall, 89, of Kimball, passed away at Swedish Medical Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, December 20, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11th with a Wake Service at 6:00 p.m. Friday evening. Both services will be in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Father Mike McDermott officiating. Burial will follow Mass in the Pine Bluffs Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 4:00-6:00 p.m. prior to the Wake on Friday. Memorials may be given in Marian’s name to either St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Alzheimer’s Foundation or Unbound.org. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view her Tribute Wall and leave messages of sympathy and stories for the family. The services for Marian have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Marian Lucille Foster was born in Grover, Colorado on February 12, 1930, the daughter of Marion Clay and Gladys Loye (Irwin) Foster. She attended high school in Grover, Colorado graduating in 1948. She worked on the family farm after graduation. Marian was married to James McDowall in Grover, Colorado on May 16, 1954. The family lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico while Jim was stationed there. They moved back to the area in 1955 and eventually settled in Kimball. For many years, Marian babysat numerous children in her home. She became a Newspaper distributor and ran that business delivering newspapers for over 45 years. For several years, they delivered 6 different newspapers simultaneously in the Kimball area. She retired in June of 2016. Marian enjoyed many things, including sewing and embroidery, cooking, spending time with children and grandchildren, and working word puzzles. She didn’t really know a stranger, opening her door and kitchen to many over the years. Marian’s faith was a strong influence in her life, converting to Catholicism in her young adult life, she was never far from a rosary or two. Attending church services was one of her greatest joys.

Survivors include her children Rebecca (Mark) King of WY; Linda Wolf of Conroe, TX; Monte McDowall of Bangor, ME; Susan Fender of Aurora, CO; Rosalie Ruell of Nashville, TN; Elaine McDowall of Kimball, NE; Kerry (Daryl) Steele of Kimball, NE; Clay McDowall of Kimball, NE; John McDowall of Aurora, CO; and Matt (Susan) McDowall of Grand Island, NE; 34 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and special niece Cathy Everitt and special nephew Jack Foster, one brother, one half-sister, 5 nephews and 3 nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James, her parents, brothers Charles Foster, John Foster, Thomas Foster, sister Juanita Robertson, half-brother William Dudley, son Jimmie, daughter Bonnie Barbara, 3 infant children, and grandchildren Geno Swalby and Mariah Marian McDowall.