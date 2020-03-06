Marie Evelyn Fraass (née Henke), 88, Scottsbluff

Mrs. Marie Evelyn Fraass of Scottsbluff, died from cancer March 3, 2020, at Heritage Estates in Gering at age 88. Marie was a kind soul, devoted mother and grandmother, and loving wife to Robert L. Fraass for more than 68 years.

A rosary service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 10 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with a Funeral Mass following at 10:30 with Father Vince Parsons officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Fraass’ family requests a memorial be made to either the St. Agnes Catholic school or to Regional West Hospice.

Marie and Bob lived in Scottsbluff for 50 years. Marie was known for her involvement at the St. Agnes Catholic Church and for her nearly 20 years of work as a staff secretary at the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center until her retirement in 1995.

The sixth of nine children born to Henry and Stella Henke of Dalton, Marie attended grade school at District 157 and high school at St. Patrick’s Academy in Sidney, graduating in 1949. She then received a rural education certificate from Kearney State College and taught school at Meadow Lawn School west of Dalton and a country school near Lodgepole until 1952.

As a high school senior, Marie met Bob, of Lodgepole, at a dance at Zikes Roller Skating Rink in Sidney in February 1949. They were married on June 14, 1951, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dalton.

The couple moved from Lodgepole to Dalton, Marie’s hometown, in 1959 where she worked in a doctor’s office. They moved to Scottsbluff in 1969. Before working for the university, Marie worked at Western Nebraska General Hospital and St. Agnes School. She also helped support Bob’s sheet metal fabrication business.

Marie enjoyed gardening, crocheting and baking, with children and grandchildren delighted when she created her lemon pies, cinnamon coffeecake, frozen chocolate ice cream pies and her trademark cherry kolaches.

Marie was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Betty and Mike Donley of Gering, infant daughter and son at birth and her parents. She also passed after the death of five of her siblings. They are brothers Ray (Esther) Henke, Lloyd (Louise) Henke and Don (Judy) Henke, and sisters Rita Bennett (Gene) and Marcella White-Wheeler (Wilmer).

She is survived by her husband, Bob, who lived in Heritage Estates with her. She is also survived by three children: Bruce (Mary) Fraass; Patricia Barrickman of Scottsbluff and Robert Fraass of Omaha; grandchildren: Craig Donley of Scottsbluff; Mike Donley of Bridgeport; Katie Wlaschin (Aaron) of St. Paul, Minnesota; Chuck Fraass (Marie) of Plymouth, Minnesota; Miranda Fraass and Ethan Kilstrom of Omaha; brothers: Joe (Emily) of Farmington, New Mexico; Cyril (Carol) Henke and Jim (Judy) Henke of Knoxville, Tennessee. Marie is also survived by five great-grandchildren.