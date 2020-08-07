Marin Molina Ayala was born in Chihuahua, Mexico to Eufemio and Elvira Ayala on March 4, 1946. He passed on August 4, 2020 surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer.

Marin came to America as a migrant worker, working the potato farms in La Grange, Wy in 1973. It was here that he met his wife and married her in 1983. He came here planning to make himself a family. He found his family with his wife and her eight children. He worked with packerland for eight years and then worked with the chickory factory for 13 years before falling ill.

Marin was a loving, gentle spirit; he loved helping people wherever he was needed, he never complained or asked for anything in return. He gave what he had with a loving and generous heart. If he had it, he would give with much love. Marin loved training and working with horses. He was a passionate fan of soccer, he loved gardening and caring for his animals.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son Henry Trevino; brothers Camilo, Oscar, Felix and Eufemio Ayala Jr.

Marin is survived by his wife of 37 years, Geneva Ayala of Scottsbluff; daughters Teresa (John) Black, Scottsbluff; Bernice (Rudy) Robles, Dallas, TX; Elizabeth Gomez, Scottsbluff; Anna Marie Trevino, Scottsbluff; Irene (Mundo) Flores, Texas; Gloria Trevino and son Frank Trevino, both of Scottsbluff; daughter-in-law Patricia Trevino; 23 grandchildren; special niece Jeanette Ayala; numerous nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.