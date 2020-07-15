Marion Edward Lang, 84, Scottsbluff

Marion Edward Lang, 84 of Scottsbluff passed away on July 12, 2020. His Service will be Friday, July 17th at 10 am at the First Presbyterian Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Jeff Fiet officiating. Social Distancing and Face Mask will be required. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. No Visitation per Dads request. Memorials may be made to The Local Shriners and First Presbyterian Church Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Marion was born in Wausa, NE on September 6tth, 1935 to Harry and Mabel Lang. The family moved to Scottsbluff in 1940 by train when he was 5 years old. He attended Scottsbluff public schools Graduating with the class of 1954. After graduating, Marion attended Barber school in Omaha, NE. He Barbered in Morrill and Gering for 49 years retiring in 2005. Marion married the Love of his life Sally West in 1959, at the First Christian Church in Scottsbluff. They made their home in Scottsbluff and were married for 51 years. They had three children, Bill, Mark and Suzy. He was an Awesome Husband, Dad & Grandpa.

Dad had a huge Sweet Tooth, his favorite snack was a bottle of Coke and a Snicker bar. He liked following all the local sports and really enjoyed watching his Bearcats play. He also enjoyed going to watch his Kids & Grandkids school events. He was also a loyal Cleveland Indians & Nebraska Cornhusker fan.

Survivors include his children; William Lang of California. Mark (Annette) Lang of Scottsbluff, Suzy (Leo) Campos of Omaha. Eight Grandchildren; Nicholle Lang, Riley Lang, Stephanie Campos Humphrey, Nathan Campos, Nicholas Campos, Katie Segelke, Justin Lang, Wesley Lang, and Five Great Grandchildren. Brother, Myron (Sharon) Lang of Scottsbluff. Sister in Law Darlene Lang of Seattle, WA. And numerous Nephews.

Proceeding Marion in death were his Parents Harry and Mabel Lang, Brothers, Dale Lang, Dean Lang, Kenneth Nagel, Sisters Harriet Lang and Betty Nagel. Sister in Law, Janet Lang.

Marion always said, “Every day is a good day”!

We will always Love and Miss you Pops.