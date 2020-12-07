Marjorie (McMillian) Stephenson, 81, Bayard

Marjorie (McMillian) Stephenson 81 of Bayard, NE passed away December 5, 2020 at her home. She was born August 4, 1939 in Broadwater, NE to Fannie (Bruner) and William McMillian. She had two sisters, Della and Nola and brother Duane. She attended school in Bridgeport, NE. She married Gene Bentley in 1956 and to this union were born 3 sons, William, Robert, and Mark. The family moved to Golden, CO in 1966. Marge worked for Jefferson County Schools for the Food Service Department. She and Gene divorced in 1981. Marge met Jim Stephenson in 1983 and they were later married in 1986 in Westminster, CO. They later bought a home in Wheat Ridge, CO. After 20 years of service, Marge retired in 1988. She set off to become Jim’s over the road partner on his semi for the next 8 years – Jim even taught her how to drive. In Marge’s spare time she learned how to knit and crochet and decorate cakes. She crocheted afghans for every family member plus several more and decorated cakes for all the special occasions. Marge also loved to cook and bake, which her family thoroughly enjoyed. After Jim retired in 2005, they sold their home, bought a truck with a fifth wheel trailer, and traveled for a few years. In 2007 they bought a home in Bayard and traveled to Texas for the winters until 2012 where they decided to live in Bayard full time. Marge was a faithful member of the Bayard Church of Christ. Marge is survived by her sons Robert (Karen) Bentley of Solon, IA, Mark (Tammy) Bentley of Commerce City, CO, stepdaughters Sheila and Donna Stephenson of TX, sister Nola (Lee) of Melbeta, NE, 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, sister Della Noland, brother Duane McMillian, son William Bentley, grandson Danny Bentley, stepson Kenneth Stephenson, step-granddaughter Michelle, 5 brothers-in-law, 7 sisters-in-law. Bridgeman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting Marjorie’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. A Memorial Service will be held at Bayard Church of Christ in the Spring of 2021.