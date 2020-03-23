Martin “Marty” Eugene Ziegler, 62, Scottsbluff

Martin “Marty” Eugene Ziegler, 62, of Scottsbluff, got his longtime wish to go Home into our Lord’s Presence after struggling with a long term battle of mental and physical diseases. On March 19, 2020 he went Home; he won his battle! Even so, the Lord reminds us in John 6:39 that “it is the will of God that I should not lose even one of all those given to me, but should raise them up at the last day.” A commonly known verse, John 3:16, was a favorite of Marty’s and was expressed many times: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

A small private family service will be held on Wednesday, March 25th at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jon Simpson from the Mitchell Berean Church officiating. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Martin was born on November 12, 1957 to Marvin Eugene and Carol Ann (Wolfe) Ziegler at Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He was Baptized on January 19, 1958 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff. He received his GED in Scottsbluff. In his young adult life he had a stucco business and drove truck for Twin City Ready Mix for his father. He and his family were members at the Scottsbluff Berean Fundamental Church.

Martin loved his daughter and grandkids deeply. He enjoyed fishing and hunting in his younger years. He was quite an accomplished boxer in the Golden Gloves Boxing group in the area.

Martin is survived by his mother Carol Ziegler; daughter Chantell Propes; granddaughter Skylar (Carsen) Sanders; grandson Maxwell Propes; sister Renea (Ralph) Erickson; brother Matthew (Jody) Ziegler; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Martin was preceded in death by his father Marvin, and grandparents: Earl Herbert Ziegler and Katherine Ziegler Bigsby and Emmanuel and Millie Wolfe.