Marvin Earl Johns, 97, Scottsbluff

November 5, 2020
January 12, 1923 - November 3, 2020

Marvin Earl Johns, 97 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Heritage Estates. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date when it is a safer time for everyone to gather. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

