Marvin Leroy Crom, 92, Gering

Marvin Leroy Crom, 92, of Gering, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Northfield Retirement Care Center. At his request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Services will be held at a later date and time due to the current health mandates. Inurnment took place at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Memorials may be made to the Central Church of Christ or the Legacy of the Plains Museum.

Marvin was born September 22, 1928 in Sioux City, Iowa. At about two months of age he was adopted by Perry and Willa Crom and taken to the family home in Hot Springs, South Dakota. In 1931 the family moved to a farm near Chadron, Nebraska where he spent most of his childhood. In 1941 the family moved to Scottsbluff. Marvin graduated from Scotts Bluff High School and Scottsbluff Junior College.

Marvin married Mary Lou Morgan on August 29, 1948 and to this union four boys were born.

Marvin started his working life as a truck and machinery mechanic, but do to health concerns he discontinued that work and entered the insurance industry, doing service work for a nationwide company that provided service to all insurance companies. In 1960 his employer transferred Marvin to Milwaukee, Wisconsin as a branch manager. In 1963 he was transferred to Detroit, Michigan. He left that employment in 1964 and ran a gas station for six years. He then went back into the insurance service business, spending the remainder of his working life with Ohio Casualty Insurance Company.

Marvin retired and moved back to Gering in 1990 along with Mary Lou. They spent some of their retirement years traveling, mostly to visit their other family members.

Most of Marvin’s retirement years were spent restoring antique engines, tractors, and machinery. Much of this was done as a volunteer at the Farm & Ranch Museum and the Legacy of the Plains Museum.

Marvin was a devout Christian and active in church. He served as an elder, bible school superintendent and adult bible teacher in various congregations where the family lived.

Marvin is survived by his sons David (Sharon), Jim (Diana), Michael (Shirley), and Mark; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding Marvin in death was his parents, wife Mary Lou, and grandson Mitchell Crom.