Mary Alvina Kufeldt, 93, Scottsbluff

Mary Alvina Kufeldt, 93, of Scottsbluff and former Torrington resident, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Alvina was one of 14 siblings born November 22, 1926, to Jake and Mary Yakel. She married Ted Kufeldt on March 2, 1947, and they made their home in both Torrington and Scottsbluff where she taught Sunday school and was active in group baking projects with her sisters providing baked goods for funerals and church events. She was also an employee of Holly Sugar until her retirement in 1993.

To this marriage, 3 children survive her: Eric (Kathy) Kufeldt of Centennial Colorado, Tamara (Craig) Exley of Torrington and Lisha (Allen) Garhart of Ft. Laramie. 7 grandchildren: Joel (Molly) Kufeldt of Centennial Colorado, 3 children, Trinady, Brady and Cody. Kevin (Rachel) Kufeldt of Olathe Kansas, 2 children Aubrey and Drake. Travis (Stephanie) Fegler of Casper Wyoming, 4 children Ryann, Matthew, Myrna and G.T. Thomas (Stacie) Fegler of El Mirage Arizona, children Preston and Hagen. Trisha (Nate) Hobbs of Cheyenne Wyoming. Amanda (Chris) Huffer of Wheatland Wyoming, 2 children Austin and Ashlynn. Jessica Garhart/Fritzler (Josh) of Lingle, children Shelby, Madison, Isabella and Riley.

Alvina was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ted, 4 sons – Tim, Ty, Thad and Tom, 10 sisters, 2 brothers and numerous nieces and nephews. She is survived by 1 brother William “Dick” Yakel of Scottsbluff and 1 sister-in-law Ruby Yakel of Montana.

Arrangements are by Bridgman Funeral Home, 2104 Broadway, Scottsbluff and visitation will be at the Bridgman Funeral Home on Monday, January 20th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. There will be a graveside service at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff, 4109 5th Avenue, on Tuesday, January 21st at 11:00 am. A reception will immediately follow at Zion Evangelical Church, 3617 5th Avenue, Scottsbluff and all are invited. Memorial donations can be made in her name to Zion Evangelical Church. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfunralhome.com.

Der Frieden sei mit dir (Peace Be with You)