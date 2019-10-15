Mary Beyer, 66, Sidney

Mary Beyer, 66, of Sidney passed away at her home on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in the Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney.

There will be no visitation.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Chappell is serving the Beyer family.

Memorials have been designated to the Western Nebraska Food Bank in Sidney.

Mary Beyer was born October 9, 1953 to James and Freda (Kurz) in Sidney. She was raised on the family farm and attended school in Sidney. She graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in 1971. She graduated from Alliance Nursing School in 1972.

She worked as an LPN at Memorial Hospital in Sidney and Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Mary worked many years on the family farm and helped care for her parents.

Mary had a close relationship with God. She loved to worship God, sing to God, and read his word’s in the Bible. Many nights she could be found sitting on the edge of her bed praying for friends, family and all God’s people. She also loved reading.

Mary is survived by her sister, Nancy Beyer of Sidney; brothers, John and wife Liz, Vern and wife Kathy, Joe and wife Tamara, Mike and wife Melinda all of Sidney, Vince of Missouri and Pat of Padre Island, Texas; many nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Freda Beyer, brothers, Paul and James, and one great-nephew.