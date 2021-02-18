Mary Constance “Connie” (Wilder) Detweiler – received her wings February 16, 2021. There will be a private family visitation at Dugan Kramer with burial to follow at East Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Connie was born on April 7, 1944 to Cecil H. And Mary K. Wilder. Connie grew up in Springfield, IL and graduated from Feitshans High School. She married Albert S. Chastain in 1963 and to that union they had one child. They later divorced and she met and married her love Howard L. Detweiler.

She worked at Scotts Bluff County Court for 17 years until she retired in 1999. She enjoyed going gambling at the casinos and spending time with family and her beloved dog Oreo.

Connie is survived by her daughter Kristy Alsidez (Edward Janis Sr.), brother and sister in law Allen & Valerie Wilder, sister-in-law Vicki Wilder, brother and sister-in-law Don and Vonnie Detweiler, granddaughter Alexia Pate; step-granddaughters Veronica Acevedo, Vanity Acevedo, and Victoria Alsidez; nieces & nephews: Wendy Wilder & Amanda Miller, David Wilder Jr., Brian Wilder, Jason Wilder, Tommy & Jennifer Troxel, Dianna Furrey, Tracy & Angela Troxel; and great-grandchildren Dj Reeb, Mary Jane, Juan, Israel, and Nico.

Preceding her in death were her husband Howard L Detweiler, mother Mary K. Wilder, father Cecil H. Wilder, brother David S. Wilder, son-in-Law Lorenzo Alsidez III, and sister-In-Law Velma Troxel.