Mary Elizabeth Eckhardt, 74

Mary Elizabeth Eckhardt passed away peacefully under the care of Regional West Medical Center on November 21st, 2020 at the age of 74.

Mary was born on June 30th, 1946 in Norfolk, Nebraska to Vernon and Lydia (Pinnt) Schmeckpeper. She brought a deep sense of joy to the many lives she touched, including those of her family, coworkers, and church community. She will be lovingly remembered as the best mother and grandmother one can have.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Ruth Ann Schmeckpeper. She is survived by her brother, Gerald Schmeckpeper, five loving and grateful sons – James Siegfried, Steve Siegfried, Gerald Siegfried, Erik Eckhardt, and Derik Eckhardt – and five devoted grandchildren – Gage, Hunter, Audra, Sophie, and Painsley – whom she loved more than all the stars in the sky.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date to honor her memory. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made in Mary’s honor to the Panhandle Humane Society at https://www. panhandlehumanesociety.org/ or the Harvest Valley Church in Scottsbluff.