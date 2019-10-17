Mary Ellen Wightman, 87, Scottsbluff

Mary Ellen Wightman, age 87 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush CO.

Her funeral service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Gering Memorial Chapel with Pastor William Bibb officiating. Interment will follow at East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7 pm at the chapel. Memorials may be given to Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

She was born December 18, 1931 in Wheatland, WY to Earl Eldridge and Dessie Ellamay (Ireland) Field. She graduated from Fort Laramie, Wyoming in 1951. Mary Ellen married George Wightman on November 25, 1952 in Torrington, Wyoming.

She worked at Neatex Textile Company for 6 years and Motel Laundress at Coach House and Days Inn at Sterling, Colorado. Later was employed for Health and Human Services for 10 years.

She was a member of the Koinonia Fellowship Church in Mitchell, NE.

Mary Ellen enjoyed sewing and raising a garden and helping others.

She is survived by 6 daughters; Joanne (Roland) Herman; Cathy (Joe) Marquez; Norma Jean Parsons; Eileen (Kevin) Ireland; Wilma (Dusty) Richards; Nancy (Mark) McVay and 23 grandchildren and numerous great and 3 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband George H Wightman, son Gene Wightman, her parents and three siblings.