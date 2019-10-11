Mary Jo (Kronberg) Ellis 90, passed away at Monument Hall Rehab and Care Center in Scottsbluff on September 30, 2019. Please join us to honor Mary Jo at Bridgman Funeral Home at 2104 Broadway in Scottsbluff for a Memorial Service on Friday, October 18 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mary Jo’s name be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be made by viewing Mary’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

She was born in 1928 to Roy E. Kronberg and Hazel Belle (Parmenter) Kronberg on her Uncle Sam Perkins and Aunt Bertha (Kronberg) Perkin’s farm North of Mitchell, Nebraska. In 1932 the Roy Kronberg family moved to Grandfather Chris Kornberg’s homestead just West of Scottsbluff to farm with him. That fall Mary Jo and her older sister, Colleen went to school at Victory Hill Rural School. Mary Jo graduated as Valedictorian of her 10th grade class in 1944. She then finished her high school education at Scottsbluff High School with an emphasis on Bookkeeping, Typing, and Shorthand and graduated in May of 1946.

Mary Jo began her professional career when she accepted the position of Scotts Bluff County Deputy of Register of Deeds in 1946 and held that position for 6½ years. She then was appointed Assistant Manager of the Federal Land Bank in 1954.

She ran for office of Register of Deeds in 1962 and was successful in beating the incumbent resulting in a long career as a public servant. Mary Jo operated that County office and won an additional nine four-year-terms in that office resulting in 42 years of service as Deputy to and as Register of Deeds. Mrs. Ellis was the second woman elected to serve this important property record keeping position as well as the youngest individual to be elected in Scotts Bluff County. She also was the County official re-elected for the most consecutive years. She attended the State of Nebraska County Recorders and Clerk’s Associations meetings, serving in all of the offices including State President. She also attended the National Association of Recorders and Clerks meetings in which she served on the Board of Directors as their Historian for seven years. Mary Jo enjoyed all of her years of service to Scotts Bluff County and was given many awards for her accomplishments.

On August 3, 1949, Mary Jo married Vinton M. Ellis who had a life-long mail delivery career of over 35 years in Scottsbluff. Their children are Mary G. (Ellis) Shaughnessy of Sun City West, AZ. Her husband, Lyle Eugene Shaughnessy (deceased). Grandchildren are Angela (Shaughnessy) Berkey (Greg, husband) of Parker, Colorado. Grandson, Ryan Shaughnessy (Jessica) and children, Avery Elizabeth and Aidan Eugene of Castle Rock, Colorado. Son to Mary Jo and Vinton is Martin F. Ellis (Nancy) of Franktown, Colorado and granddaughter, Renee (Ellis) Schwartzkopf (William) and their son Liam Dolan Schwartzkopf of Parker, Colorado.

After retirement, Mary Jo enjoyed gardening in her yard, Casino trips, making family picture albums and visiting family and friends.

Her sister Colleen was a long-time registered nurse in the area. Their sister, Patricia Clark, currently a Scottsbluff resident and recent care giver to Mary Jo was an elementary teacher in Scottsbluff and principal in Gering for 49 years. Their brother, Stephen Kronberg was a Federal Government employee with the FDA and is now retired in Seattle, Washington.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Hazel Kronberg, her husband, Vinton Ellis, and son-in-law, Lyle Eugene Shaughnessy, as well as her sister, Colleen (Acker) (Stone) of Gering, Nebraska.

Her life was well-lived and a testament to hard work that her family and friends will miss as she is laid to rest.