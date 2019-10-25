Mary L. Doremus, 73, passed quietly in her sleep at Mitchell Care Center.

She was born to Mrs. Fern (Inman) Burnsat St. Francis Hospital in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on April 8, 1946.

She grew up and attended school in Gering.

After school she married, had a son Jerry, and after her divorce, she started work for the USDA.

She retired from the USDA and settled into a life devoted to caring for her mother and her faithful furred companions, and doting on her grandchildren, Christopher and Kieran.

She is preceded in death by her beloved mother, Fern Burns, and two older brothers, Bob and Fred Burns.

She is grievously missed by her only son, Jerry Doremus and his loving family, Maggie Doremus, Christopher Doremus, and Kieran Chase. Also mourning her loss is her best friend and oldest sister, Nancy Surber.

She is also survived by an older brother, Dick Burns and older sister, Viola Delgado, both currently residing in California.

Mary requested memorial gifts be made to the local animal shelter or Skipper’s Cupboard of Gering.

A graveside service will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 1pm.

Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com “http://www.dugankramer.com/”