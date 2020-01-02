MaryAnn (Fertig) Derr, 82, Lyman

MaryAnn (Fertig) Derr, 82, of Lyman, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Goshen Care Center in Torrington, Wyoming following a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Her funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Lyman with Pastor Bob Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. Friends may visit from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell. Memorials may be made to Immanuel United Church of Christ. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com.

MaryAnn was born to Fred and Elizabeth (Ring) Fertig on January 17, 1937, in Melbeeta, Nebraska. She married Bill Derr April 13, 1958, in Scottsbluff. Together they raised six boys, until Bill’s death in 2000.

MaryAnn was a homemaker, mother, and grandmother, and continued to raise her boys and their families until she was stricken with Alzheimer’s Disease.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Melvin Fertig and Jerry Fertig.

MaryAnn is survived by her sister, Shirley House of Central Point, Oregon; her children, Bill (Carole) Derr of Morrill, Kevin Derr of Lyman, Brad Derr of Morrill, Terry Derr of Lyman, Brian (Tammy) Derr of Torrington, Wyoming, and Rodney (Lori) Derr of Lyman. She has nine grandchildren, BJ Derr, Tim Derr, Amanda Haynes, Nikki Heady, Will Hackleman, Erika Derr, Ashley Derr, Garrett Derr, and Spencer Derr, and among them are nine great-grandchildren and one more on the way! She is also survived my many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.