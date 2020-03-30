Merle P. Zimmerman, 94, Scottsbluff

Merle P. Zimmerman, 94, of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home.
Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are pending at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff.
