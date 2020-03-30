class="obituaries-template-default single single-obituaries postid-451526 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Merle P. Zimmerman, 94, Scottsbluff

March 30, 2020
- March 29, 2020

Merle P. Zimmerman, 94, of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are pending at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff.

