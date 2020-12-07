Merlin Gene “Con” Steffensmeier, 92

Merlin Gene “Con” Steffensmeier passed away in his sleep December 6th 2020 at the Chimney Rock Villa, in Baryad NE. at the age of 92 years young.

Con was born September 29th 1928 in Minatare NE. where he grew up and lived most of his life. He then married his beautiful wife Maxine Mues from Redington NE. who is now deceased. Moved to California where he joined the US Navy to serve his country for a short term. Then later blessed with three daughters, Connie Arellano husband Paul Arellano, April Gleason partner Rick Sinks and Dawn Steffensmeier. Along with 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Brother to Marry Ann Dennis, and uncle to Lisa and Brent McCart and Brenda Brown.

Con and his family lived in Minatare most of there early years, while working Pathfinder Irrigation as a dich rider, thirteen sugar factory campaigns and farm hand. Con and Maxine resided in Bridgeport NE. for the past 23 years where they resigned while maintaining cattle at the homestead ranch in Redington NE. And keeping everyone’s lawn looking groomed.

Con will be greatly missed and fondly remembered for his independent spirit, strength and loyalty by many friends, neighbor, and family members. Who knew him as a hardworking man with a sensitive heart.

Thank you to the many nurses that helped him by his side every day. Caring for him during this time when we could not.

Rest in peace. We luv you.

Services will be held at Bridgeport Memorial Chapel, Bridgeport NE. Saturday, December 12, 2020. Viewing 8am-10 am, service at 10am followed by Organ Trail Cemetery gathering. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com.