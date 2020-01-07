Michael S. Blum, 63

Michael S Blum, Mike to his family and friends, died January 2, 2020, at the Genoa Community Hospital in Genoa Nebraska, due to complications of COPD and pneumonia; he was 63. His sister and brother-in-law were lucky enough to make it to be with him at his passing. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, January 10, at Mitchell Berean Church in Mitchell NE, with Pastor Jon Simpson officiating. There will be no visitation and the casket will be closed. His final resting place will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Scottsbluff, NE. His family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials may made in care of the donor’s choice or the church. Online condolences may be made by viewing Michael’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Mike was born June 19, 1956 in Scottsbluff NE at Saint Mary’s Hospital. He graduated from Morrill High School May 14, 1974. Mike struggled with the ravages of schizophrenia and depression from his early teen years until his death. It seemed when they found a medication that helped its side effects were at times intolerable. As with any mental disease his good days were very good and his bad days were very bad. In the recent past he was more withdrawn and at times had difficulty getting his thoughts and words out. Words would come out jumbled and slurred and if you asked him to repeat it just caused him more frustration. In spite of these things Mike’s smile and laugh could cheer your darkest day.

The family extends their gratitude to Vicky Truksa APRN and the staff at Genoa Community Hospital for their exemplary care of Mike and his family while they were there.

He is survived by his brother Brad (Marian) Blum of Wauneta, NE and sister Nancy (Torry) Butcher of Mitchell, NE, aunts Irene Kraus of Morrill, NE and Esther Huber of Gering, NE, along with many cousins and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Helen Blum, paternal grandparents Harry and Pauline Blum, maternal grandparents Jacob and Katherine Huber, along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.