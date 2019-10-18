Michele (Micki) Marie Edwards, 71

Michele (Micki) Marie Edwards was born to Michael Bistrain and Betty (Fields) Bistrain on November 6, 1947.

Michele, 71, left us on October 17, 2019 after a hard fought battle with cancer. At her request, cremation has taken place.

Michele graduated from Bear Creek High School, going on to college, then becoming an airline stewardess where she worked for many years. Moving to Sidney, she worked for Cabela’s, The Village of Sidney. After moving to Gering, she worked for Herbergers.

We wish to thank hospice and Monument Care and Rehab where she received great care.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; husband, Michael; only son, Jason; and brother, Michael Jr.

Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramerfuneralchapel.com <http://www.dugankramerfuneralchapel.com>