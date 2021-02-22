Mike F. Ferguson, 69, Scottsbluff

Mike Ferguson, age 69, of Scottsbluff, NE, passed away suddenly on February 14, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Fr. Gerald Harr as Celebrant. A private burial will be held prior to the service and there will be no visitation. The funeral will be live streamed on Bridgman Funeral Home Facebook page. Mike had a kind and giving heart. In lieu of any flowers, please consider a donation in Mike’s name to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made by viewing Mike’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com <http://www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com>. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Michael Floyd Ferguson was born on January 7, 1952, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Donavon and Virginia Marie Ferguson. He was the first of two sons born to this union. Mike grew up between Scottsbluff and Mitchell and graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1970. He then obtained his associates degree from Nebraska Western College in 1972.

Mike was a life-long sign man. He began working with his father at Ferguson Signs at the age of 5. After graduation from WNCC, he went to work with his father full time and with his talent and energy spent the next 50 years creating a very successful business. Ferguson Signs are seen throughout western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming. Mike took great pride in his work and his company, which was founded by his father in 1949.

In his earlier years he loved to drag race. This led him into being a member of the Scottsbluff Timing Association which ran the dragstrip at the airport. He was a member of the Scottsbluff Jaycees and chaired many projects. The Fireworks Display and Haunted Houses were his favorites. Mike, with longtime friends, Tracy Ford and Pat Gilman, formed a small business, shooting fireworks and, among other things, did the Ball Drop at the Franklin Hotel in Deadwood SD on New Year’s for about 20 years.

In 2020 Mike experienced a life changing trip to the Holy Land where he visited many sites and got to walk where Jesus did. Every time Mike talked about this trip his face would light up.

Mike had many hobbies – motorcycles, fireworks, community service, travel and lighting people’s lives with signs.

Those left to mourn Mike’s memory are his brother, Robert (Kris) Ferguson, nieces Robin (Cody) Scherbarth and Reann Ferguson, his former wife, Deanna Scherbarth, and his sign crew, John Goodman, Jacob Aguallo and Aaron Aguallo…And COUNTLESS friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 uncles.