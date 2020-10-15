Mimi Lou Tharp, 86, Scottsbluff

Mimi Lou Tharp, 86, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, formerly of LaGrange, Wyoming and Albia, Iowa passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place and the family will be receiving visitors at the Cobblestone Inn in Gering, Nebraska on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Mimi was born March 9, 1934 at Albia, Iowa to Joe and Geneva (Bates) Thomas. Mimi married John Tharp in 1951. They were blessed with 3 children: Bonnie, Pam, and John. Mimi worked at Chamberlains.

Mimi was involved in her church and was a loving caregiver to many. After years in Albia, they moved to New Mexico and volunteered at Ghost Ranch Conference Center for 15 years before moving to Wyoming and eventually to Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Mimi is survived by her three children Bonnie (Stephen) Johnson, Pam (Marcos) Gutierrez, and John Tharp; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brother Howard and sister Karen.

Mimi was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John; brother Robert, sisters Gladyth, Donna, and Jeanne.