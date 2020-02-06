Mollie Siegfried, 100, passed to the arms of her Lord Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Mitchell Care Center with her son at her side.

Her funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Emmanuel Congregational Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Larry Scovil officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Friends may visit from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be made in care of the family, to be designated at a later date. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com .

Mollie was born February 23, 1919, to Henry and Amolia (Stricker) Reifschneider at Minatare, Nebraska. She grew up as a farm girl in the Bayard area and was educated in a rural school northwest of Bayard. Mollie married Ruben Siegfried on April 23, 1939, in Scottsbluff. Two sons, Ruben E. and Robert were born to this marriage.

Mollie was a farm wife and later worked as a salesclerk for Montgomery Ward for 17 years. She was a member of Emmanuel Congregational Church and Brotherhood, and Emmanuel Circle.

Mollie loved to knit, crochet, and quilt, displaying many of her quilts at the County Fair and Oregon Trail Days. Over her lifetime, Mollie gifted her blankets and quilts to each member of her family. Mollie enjoyed gardening and was an active member of the Glad Hour Garden Club. Her home was always graced with her beautiful African violets. Mollie was a wonderful German cook. She was best known for her melt-in-your-mouth German grebble, which she lovingly prepared for nearly every family gathering and reunion throughout her life.

Survivors include her son, Ruben (Patricia) Siegfried of Gering; brother, Richard (Phyllis) Reifschneider of Bayard; grandchildren, Michael Siegfried of Chicago, Illinois, Krystal (Jim) Duncan of Morrill, Julie (Franco Spatola) Siegfried of Denver, Colorado, James (Susi Hessler) Siegfried of Mitchell, Steven Siegfried of Rochester Hills, Michigan, and Gerald (Jami) Siegfried of Aurora, Colorado; step grandchildren, Janelle (Chuck) Schroeder of Gering and Becky (Tom) Horne of Gering; 13 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mollie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ruben February 15, 1994; her son, Robert W. Siegfried April 27, 2010; brothers, Carl, Alec, Henry, and Albert Reifschneider; and sisters, Natalie “Dolly” Reis, Marie Levick, and Eleanor Jones.