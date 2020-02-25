Myrna Joyce Kramer, 88, passed away on February 24, 2020 in Hastings, NE after a courageous six-month battle with lung cancer. She was born May 12, 1931 in Scottsbluff, NE to Opal and Clarence Schaeffler. Myrna’s Father, Clarence Schaeffler, passed away when Myrna was an infant. Her Mother, Opal married Adolf Martischewsky when Myrna was one year old. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School and was a proud member of the class of 1949, the “49ers”. She married Richard J. Kramer on February 21, 1951.

A beloved mother, she is survived by daughter, Sheryl (Bruce) Cutright of Hastings, NE and sons, Stan (Jeanie) Kramer and Jerry Kramer of Portland, OR. She is also survived by a sister, Thais Johnson, of Mesa, AZ and a brother Burdette Martischewsky of Casa Grande, AZ.

Myrna was a devoted and loving grandmother to nine grandchildren, David (Gróa) Cutright, Julie (Herman) Cutright-Ariza, Brian Cutright, Sheila Kramer, Lisa (Lance) Fenton, Doug (Kelsey) Kramer, Sean (Kyley) Kramer, Nick Kramer and Vinny Kramer. She was also blessed with five great-grandchildren, Josie, John and Chase Fenton and Preston and Blake Kramer. She will also be fondly remembered by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home in Hastings, NE is handling the cremation. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29th, at the Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff, NE with Dennis Kramer directing the services. Myrna’s cousin, Nancy Severin, will be officiating. A private family inurnment will follow service at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff, NE.