Myrtle June Bauer

June was born June 29, 1929 in La Junta, Colorado to Harry & Bessie (Carrington) Barber. Her family consisted of an older brother, Roy Harry, and older sister, Shirley Marie, and a younger sister, Margaret Alice. She attended one room elementary schools in Colorado, graduating as a Salutatorian from Akron Colorado High School in 1947. She attended Colorado State Teacher College in Greely Colorado from 1947 to 1948. She taught at North Buena Vista Rural School from 1948 to 1949. She often said she might have shoveled snow as much as she taught as that was the year of the 1949 blizzard. She was able to fulfill her dream to become a Registered Nurse by going 3 years to nurses training at what was called at that time West Nebraska Methodist Hospital. While she waited for her fiancé (Marvin “Casey”) to return from the Korean War she worked at Washington County Hospital at Akron Colorado. She married Marvin Joy Bauer (Casey) on March 15, 1953. To this union five wonderful children were born: David, Daniel, Joy, Jeannette, and Joyce. She lived in Sioux County Nebraska the rest of her life. She had a strong love for her Savior the Lord Jesus Christ, her family, ranch life, and nursing. Her nursing was at Crawford Hospital, Home Health, School Nurse, and at Hemingford Community Care Center. She was a member of Monument Bible Church and she was a Gideon’s Auxiliary member.

Preceding her death were her parents, brother Roy, sisters Shirley & Margaret, son Daniel, and the love of her life, Casey.

Her remaining family: son David of Hemingford; daughters Joy (Randy) Yost, Hayes South Dakota, Jeannette (Fred) Citta, Gering Nebraska, and Joyce (Lonnie Joe) Starke, Hemingford, Nebraska; thirteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brother in law; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be given to the Gideon’s International for Bibles.

Private family graveside service was held at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Scottsbluff with Pastor Jake Roberts officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com