Nancy Ann Stander, 68, Waverly

Nancy Ann Stander, 68, of Waverly, passed away June 26, 2020. Her recorded memorial service will be held at 11am on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be made to the Memory Care Unit at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center, Lincoln, Shrine of the Holy Family, Gretna, or the family.

Born January 25, 1952, in Scottsbluff, to Clifford Ernest and Margaret Eleanor (Davis) Amundsen.

Nancy was a graduate of Morrill High School, class of 1970, and received her Bachelor of Science degree in home economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1974. She married John J. Stander on May 27, 1973, at Morrill United Methodist Church, Morrill. She was a 50-year member of the church. She also was a member of Mitchell Kiwanis Club, Mitchell, and Aging Partners in Waverly.

Nancy worked for Panhandle Substance Abuse Council, Educational Service Unit #13, and Region 1 Behavioral Health, all in Scottsbluff.

Nancy enjoyed cooking, baking, reading romance and mystery novels, sewing, reading stories to her grandchildren, and she loved flying in airplanes.

Nancy resided in Lincoln, Morrill, Wilber, Waverly, and finally at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center, Lincoln, in memory care.

Survivors include her husband, John; sons Michael (Emily) Stander, Jeffrey (Michelle) Stander; daughters Jaclyn (Justus) Foged, Suzanne (Cole) Brodine; grandchildren Quinton Stander, Natalie and Kinsley Stander, Allyson and Joslyn Foged, Ava and Nora Brodine, Cody and Baylee Mulbery, Ithy (Derek) Filipi; great grandson Joseph Filipi; brothers Jerry (Larene) Amundsen, Clifford (Linda) Amundsen.

She is preceded in death by her parents and infant sister, Patricia.