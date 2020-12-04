Natalie Shawn (Williams) Ott, 57

Natalie Shawn (Williams) Ott, age 57 of Scotttsbluff, NE, joined the angels on the morning of December 2, 2020, in her home while among her loving family, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. She will have a private service in the spring to celebrate her life.

Natalie was born in Scottsbluff to John Williams and Janice Schwaderer. A devout Catholic, she faithfully attended St. Agnes Church her entire life. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1981. Beginning May 28, 1982, she was married to Kevin Ott for 38 loving years. Natalie’s greatest passion was caring for her three children—son Dexter and daughters Rylee and Clancee. She was an extremely kind, creative, and talented women, whether handmaking costumes, baking delicious homemade treats, or designing elaborate hairstyles for her daughters. She had a passion for nature and all animals, which included a lifetime of caring for many pets, as well as tending to her stunning garden and home. She will always be remembered as the most dedicated wife and incredible mother for whom we could have asked. Her love will remain with us and guide us forever.

She is survived by her husband Kevin; children Dexter, Rylee, and Clancee; parents John and Jan Williams; sister Tammy (Williams) and Danny Winters; sister Wendy (Williams) and Rick Lewis; mother-in-law Maryann (Huff) Ott; brother-in-law Kendall Busch; nephews and nieces Johnathan Hieatt, Travis Winters, Kira Winters-Klein, Mariah (Busch) Webb, Cutler Busch, Nicol Harnish, and Josh Harnish and their families; her best friend Lila (Radomski) and Troy Todd; and family friends Brad and Karen Foos. She is preceded by her grandparents; father-in-law Jerry Ott; sister-in-law Tami (Ott) Busch; and niece Sofia Canchola.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Panhandle Humane Society.