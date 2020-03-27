Neil Bernard Duppen, 86, passed away on March 26, 2020 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Neil was born August 20, 1933 in Windsor, Wisconsin to Stanley and Vera (Heisig) Duppen. He graduated from DeForest High School, then received his Bachelors from the University of Wisconsin and his Masters from the University of Minnesota. Neil also served in the United States Army.

Neil married Lois Emily Halsor on October 8, 1955 and from this union four children were born. Neil worked in Human Resources at Kimberley Clark in Wisconsin, Xerox in New York, and finally moved to Colorado and worked for many companies including Martin Marrietta, JD Edwards, Western Grocers, and the Denver Water Department. Neil loved working with people. He helped with job counseling at this church, he taught students at the community college and he liked to be Santa when he worked at the Macy’s Department Store.

Neil was a longtime member of the Cherry Hills Community Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and attending their activities. He enjoyed all sports and the outdoors.

Neil will be missed by his sons Eric (Maggie) Duppen and Paul (Dana) Duppen; daughter Laura (Bert) Wright; grandchildren: Colt and Hannah Duppen and Jonah (Allie), Addie, Izzy, and Cali Wright; sister Sandy (Cal) Smith; and sister-in-law Mona Duppen.

Neil was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lois, son Karl, and brother Ron.