Nelda Rae St. John, 95, Morrill

Nelda Rae St. John, 95, of Morrill, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Mitchell Care Center. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell with Fr. Michael Wetovick as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. Visitation will be Sunday, Dec 22 at Jones Mortuary from 5-7pm with a Rosary Service at 7 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made by viewing Nelda’s memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is entrusted with arrangements.

Nelda was born May 6, 1924 in Newberry, Michigan, the youngest child of John Jay Marlett and Lenora Mae Berry. She grew up there and graduated from Luce County High school. During WWII, she worked as parts manager for the local Chevrolet garage.

She married Ted Joe St. John in Newberry on April 24, 1946. They removed to Wyoming shortly after, returning to Michigan in 1948. In 1952 they returned to Wyoming and remained there until 1965 when Ted was transferred to Nebraska where they spent the reminder of their lives. She enjoyed gardening and sewing and her grandchildren.

Survivors include daughters Kay Braddock of Morrill, Nebraska and Linda (Bob) Dollahite of Rangely, Colorado; 8 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ted; granddaughter-in-law Crystal Braddock; one granddaughter Deborah McKillip; and one great grandson; David Svalina.